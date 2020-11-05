One Piece Makes Callback to Kaido's Debut with This Homage

✖

The biggest antagonist of the latest One Piece story arc, The Wano Arc, is easily Kaido, captain of the Beast Pirates, and the latest manga chapter of the Straw Hat Pirates had a secret call back to the first appearance of the Devil Fruit wielder who has the ability to transform into a giant, invincible dragon. With Kaido's progeny in Yamato having switched sides to that of Luffy's resistance, the captain of the Beast Pirates is currently in the fight of his life against the vassals of Oden who are looking to accomplish their master's dream of freeing the isolated nation!

Kaido was revealed in this latest arc to have a long history within the world of the Grand Line, being a member of the "Rock Pirates" who were considered to be the strongest swashbucklers to ever sail the seas. Joined by the likes of Whitebeard, Big Mom, and Captain Rocks, the dragon shifting pirate captain still holds a silent respect for Whitebeard, even following his unfortunate demise. As Kaido fights against the vassals of Oden, the samurai of Wano attempt to bring him down in his dragon form by using the moves of their master, with Kaido in turn referencing Whitebeard as he did in his first appearance and switching to his "normal form" which is still a force to be reckoned with!

Twitter User New World Artur shared this fascinating call back that shows that despite Kaido's penchant for evil, the pirate captain of the Beast Pirates still holds a place in his heart for the swashbucklers that stood at his side in the past of One Piece:

Really cool callback to Kaido's very first introduction in this chapter! pic.twitter.com/6vCsX1Wd73 — Artur - Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) November 2, 2020

The question that has been rattling around many fans' minds during this "War for Wano" Arc has been which, if any, pirates will deliver the final blow to Kaido. Certainly, the vassals of Oden have earned their "pound of flesh" following their master's death at the hands of both Kaido and Orochi, but many signs have been pointing to the idea that Zoro will be the one to deliver the killing blow to the Beast Pirate captain that has been causing so many problems for this isolated nation and the Straw Hat Pirates alike!

What do you think of this clever call back for Kaido? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Straw Hat Pirates!