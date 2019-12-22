One Piece Reveals Shocking Winner of Luffy v Kaido

One Piece‘s Wano Country arc has been building to the inevitable battle between Luffy and Kaido, and surprisingly the fight got off to a much sooner start than initially expected. After two episodes of a stunningly presented fight between these two powerhouses as Luffy tries and get Kaido back after his attack on the other Straw Hats, the fight finished in just as surprising of a way as it started. Although eagle-eyed fans of the anime could probably guess how this fight between the two was going to go considering much of the effort was one-sided.

Episode 915 of the series brings the fight between Luffy and Kaido to a close, but rather than have Luffy walk away the victor, Kaido has won the day. But this isn’t quite as shocking as the way Kaido won the fight as he completely totaled Luffy with a single, one-hit kill attack.

Episode 915 of the series continues Luffy’s assault on Kaido, and it was even clearer here how much more work Luffy was putting into the fight than Kaido. Although Kaido had his powerful dragon transformation, he wasn’t quite putting in much effort to counter Luffy’s heavy attacks. In fact, he took many of them head-on. This continued in the second half of the fight where Luffy tried to put Kaido down for good.

Even though Luffy’s efforts managed to knock Kaido back into his human form, this only enraged Kaido to the point where he finally lifted his club to attack. Luffy was coming in strong with his King Kong Gun — one of his strongest moves overall — but Kaido charged up his club with electricity and hit Luffy with the Thunder Bagua, and put a quick end to the fight. Thankfully Luffy has survived, but it’s clear that his ordeal is far from over as now Luffy needs to ready himself for a rematch.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.