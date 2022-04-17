One Piece Teases an Important Downfall with New Cliffhanger

One Piece is setting the stage for one major downfall with the final moments from the newest chapter! The Wano Country arc has reached a new phase of its final climax as the fight between Luffy and Kaido at the top of the Skull Dome is kicking into its final moments. The fight has shown a ton of surprises between the two as they have pushed themselves to a new level, and it has been especially true for Luffy as he has been able to unlock a new power hidden within his Devil Fruit in order to keep fighting beyond his loss.

It had seemed like Luffy was not going to be able to defeat the Emperor despite trying for the third time, but when taking a fatal looking blow he had awakened the true power of his Devil Fruit as is now fighting on equal footing with Kaido once more. But while the two of them are enjoying their fight and Luffy has pushed himself to new limits, the fight needs to end as soon as possible as the cliffhanger from the newest chapter is teasing that Onigashima is now dangerously close to crashing down on Wano’s Flower Capital than ever before.

Chapter 1046 of One Piece continues the fight between Luffy and Kaido on the top of the Skull Dome, but an update on the rest of the floors below confirmed that it’s all devolved into chaos. Kanjuro’s fire from before is now destroying much of the place and thankfully some quick thinking saves it all from being destroyed. But they are all far from being in the clear, however, as the fight continues Kaido’s flame clouds are starting to disappear and that would mean the floating Onigashima would come crumbling down on the ground below with everyone on it.

With the fight coming to its end, Momonosuke needs to act quickly and provide his own flame clouds to save the island. He’s running against time as Luffy and Kaido are at the point where they are about to deal their final blows to one another. The fight will be ending for real very soon, so everyone is going to need to act quickly in order to save not only Onigashima, but Wano as a whole.

What do you think? Do you think the end of the fight between Luffy and Kaido is finally near? Will Momo be able to lift Onigashima before it falls? How do you think it’s all going to end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!