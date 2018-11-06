‘One Piece’ Sketch Imagines Luffy’s Pirate King Look

One Piece fans have been following the series for quite a while, but the light at the end of the tunnel for the series is the idea that Monkey D. Luffy may one day achieve his dream of becoming the Pirate King. But what would that look like? One fan shared an interpretation of Pirate King Luffy at age 40, and the design would make for a cool final look for the fan-favorite.

You can check out the sketch, which was posted to Reddit, below:

Artist delgalessio shared the sketch of Luffy to Reddit, and it has a pretty strong concept. delgalessio imagines that at age 40 Luffy will become the Pirate King, and took inspiration from Red-Haired Shanks for his body and flowing cape. It’s hard not to imagine the series going full circle and reflecting where it started from by having Luffy step into a Shanks-like role for the next young and hungry pirate.

The gold tooth is delgalessio’s bit of flair, but it’s interesting that Luffy doesn’t have his Straw Hat here. If Luffy does end the series with a demeanor and silhouette like Shanks, then perhaps he will pass on the Straw Hat much like Shanks passed it down to him.

Because Luffy does want to be the Pirate King, but he understands the power that comes from moments of compassion like this. It’s why so many fans are willing to stick around for as long as it takes Luffy to achieve his dream of becoming Pirate King. You can check out more of delgalessio’s art on their Instagram page, which includes other future interpretations of the Straw Hat crew.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.

Oda revealed that he was about 80-percent done with the manga at this point with the Wano arc, fans are worried that the series may be coming to an end sooner than they thought. But it wouldn’t be wrong to infer that the ending will most likely still be years away given how much of the world there is to explore and just how well it’s selling week to week.