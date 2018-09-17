‘One Piece’ Sees Luffy Give His Crew New Orders

One Piece‘s anime has the Straw Hats still being chased by Big Mom, and it’s even worse for Luffy as he’s stuck watching his crew from afar in the Mirro-World as he stands toe-to-toe with Katakuri.

But the latest episode stacked the deck even more against Luffy as the latest episode had him give a new order to his crew, smash the rest of the mirrors on the ship and leave him practically no way to get back.

When Brulee and other members of the Charlotte Family begin shooting flaming arrows onto the Thousand Sunny (through a mirror in the men’s locker room), Luffy made the tough decision to smash the mirrors to prevent the Thousand Sunny from going up in flames.

He first tried to attack Brulee, but Luffy was easily stopped at every turn by Katakuri. He’s still being toyed with, so Luffy gets a little closer each attempt before Katakuri whips him back. Any lesser pirate would have given up, but it’s then that Luffy grabs a piece of mirror and orders Nami to smash the mirrors left on the ship.

Naturally Nami hates this idea because it will trap Luffy in the Mirro-World with the Charlotte Family, but Luffy puts his foot down and makes it a complete Captain’s order. Thankfully, Nami and the others break the mirrors and keep Brulee and the others from invading the ship once more.

Though the pressure’s undoubtedly still on, it’s at least one less problem to deal with as now Luffy can focus entirely on Katakuri, and the Straw Hats can focus solely on escaping Big Mom. They’re going to need to trust in each other more now than ever.

Eiichiro Oda‘s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.

Oda revealed some news about One Piece‘s future in a recent interview as well. Stating that he was about 80 percent done with the manga at this point with the Wano arc, fans are worried that the series may be coming to an end sooner than they thought. But it wouldn’t be wrong to infer that the ending will most likely still be years away given how much of the world there is to explore and just how well it’s selling week to week.