One Piece Reveals Luffy's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Float IRL

2023 has been a massive year for all things One Piece. Netflix has released its live-action adaptation to worldwide acclaim, the anime adaptation has brought the War For Wano to a close with the introduction of Luffy's Gear Fifth, and the manga is neck deep in the final saga of the series. Not satisfied with these many major events, the shonen franchise is set to be a part of this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with a giant Monkey D. Luffy float that has found its way online before turkey day.

Luffy isn't the first anime float to hit the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, with that honor going to Goku of Dragon Ball fame. Arriving in his Super Saiyan Blue form, Son Goku first arrived as a part of the promotion for Dragon Ball Super: Broly and has routinely appeared as a part of the annual event. Now seems like the perfect year to have Monkey D. Luffy become a part of the Thanksgiving festivities, especially with the live-action Netflix series introducing quite a few new fans to the story of the Grand Line. With the live-action adaptation already confirmed for a second season, perhaps we'll see Luffy have a part in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for many years to come.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

One Piece's Luffy Float Arrives

Toei Animation shared a first look of Luffy's float in action before its Thanksgiving Day arrival. Rather than seeing Luffy in his latest Gear Fifth form, the float is taking the opportunity to focus on the tried and true iteration of the character as he first looked in One Piece's introduction. You can check out the new video by clicking here.

Anime is continuing to see skyrocketing popularity in North America, as numerous anime adaptations and manga series are now easily accessible. Such is certainly the case with One Piece, with the story of the Straw Hats continuing to gain popularity since debuting decades ago. Even though the Straw Hat Pirates are sailing toward their finale in the manga, the impression left on the anime world will be felt in the medium for years to come.

What do you think of Luffy's Float? Which anime characters would you love to see become a part of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.