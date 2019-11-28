Dragon Ball’s Goku Takes Flight at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Thanksgiving is here at last, so you know what that means. Today is a day for turkey feasts, meeting up with loved ones, and catching up on Dragon Ball. If that last one surprises you, it is time to rethink all your holiday plans. After all, Goku is part of America’s de facto Thanksgiving Day parade, and fans all over are geeking out about his appearance.

Not long ago, New York City welcomed the start of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. This year, the event welcomed back Super Saiyan Blue Goku, and the float got everyone buzzing.

As you can see in the slides below, fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the float below. Last year marked Goku’s first appearance in the parade, but his second outing was a bit testier. Thanks to some strong wind gusts, Goku ditched his usual fight against Freeza to tackle the wind, but Mother Nature isn’t one to let up.

Fans in New York City watched as Goku marched through the parade with some ominous wobbling. The massive balloon is about 70′ long, but its height is rather mismatched. All of his Super Saiyan Blue hair makes Goku taller up front, and that can make it difficult steering the Saiyan.

Still, fans are more than happy to see Goku coming around this year. Dragon Ball remains one of the world’s largest franchises and much of its success is due to its star Saiyan. It was only a matter of time before Goku made it into this parade, and fans are hoping Goku will keep on celebrating the holiday for years to come.

