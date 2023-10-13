One Piece Director Recalls the First Time Inaki Godoy's Luffy Came to Set

The live-action Straw Hat Pirates were able to beat the odds and become an example of a live-action anime adaptation done right. Netflix's One Piece not only found a creative team that was in love with the original source material, but also found actors that were big fans of Luffy and his crew. We here at ComicBook.com recently had the opportunity to talk with series director Marc Jobst about the early days of filming.

Netflix wasted little time in confirming that a second season would arrive to continue the live-action story of One Piece. Confirmed by none other than series creator Eiichiro Oda, the mangaka hinted at the arrival of Tony Tony Chopper to the Straw Hats' crew. It might be some time before we see season two hit the streaming service, but luckily, the manga and the anime adaptation are continuing to release new installments on a steady clip.

Luffy Arrives on Set

Jobst recalled the first time Godoy walked on set as Monkey D. Luffy and how the director though the live-action Luffy "looked the part", "Well, that photograph, what you hadn't seen yet is the photograph of Luffy when he came out of the caravan, because those three, when they came out, I was thinking, yeah, great, maybe a little bit of work on Nami's hair, maybe a little bit too red and all that sort of stuff. You're looking at that, but you see them come out and you think, wow, that looks fantastic. And then when Kiki came and Yaki came out with his hat and his red vest and his shorts. It was almost like the whole of Cape Town Studios went quiet. Because it was like, oh my God, we've got a show here. He looked 100% the part. And of course he's got such energy and such humor and such warmth and such loving his heart as a human being. When you put all those things together together in that costume and the stories that you're going to be telling, it's kind of like, so where are the cameras? Let's start."

