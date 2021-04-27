One Piece Cliffhanger Teases Big Mom's Turn Against Kaido

✖

One of the most terrifying aspects of the Wano Arc has been the truce forged between two of the biggest villains of the anime franchise in Big Mom and Kaido, but it seems as if the partnership might be on thin ice as a result of the latest chapter of One Piece's manga. With the War for Wano in full swing and the Straw Hat Pirates battling against scores of Beast Pirates, Big Mom has been assisting Kaido in fighting against Luffy, Zoro, Kidd, Killer, and Trafalgar Law of the Worst Generation, though it seems as though things might change.

Warning. This article will dive into spoilers for Chapter 1011 of One Piece's manga, so if you don't want to be spoiled, steer clear of the rest of this article.

Big Mom was temporarily kicked out of the battle against the Worst Generation, briefly returning in a mad dash to find Kid, but inexplicably ran into O-Tama, Nami, and Usopp, who are attempting to dodge some of the bigger members of the Beast Pirates. Shockingly, Big Mom decides to take a motherly approach to the young girl, not continuing her assault but rather striking up a conversation with the denizen of the Kuri region of Wano Country.

(Photo: Shueisha & Toei)

To the shock of Charlotte Lin, O-Tama explains that the town of Okobe, which had taken in the former Rock Pirate and shown her kindness, had been destroyed by Kaido and his Beast Pirates. Breaking through her rocky exterior, Big Mom realizes that the partnership she struck was bereft of honor and has seemingly decided to launch an assault against Kaido and his forces during the War For Wano.

"Kaido's followers did that to the town that was so nice to me? Don't you know that even in the cruel world of pirates, there's still an honor code?" Big Mom exclaims as she delivers a devastating blow to one of the biggest minions of Kaido.

While the chapter ends before we see whether or not Big Mom will take the battle directly to Kaido, it's clear that the battlefield has changed fundamentally following Lin's discovery of the nefarious tactics that the Beast Pirates have taken in the past. With Luffy struggling to defeat Kaido in a one-on-one battle, the captain of the Straw Hats could use some major assistance in the War for Wano.

What do you think of Big Mom's major turn? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.