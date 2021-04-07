One Piece Reveals the Worst Generation's Plans to Sideline Big Mom

✖

One Piece revealed the Worst Generation's plans to sideline Big Mom from the fight with the newest chapter of the series! The climactic final fight of the Wano Country arc continues as the Worst Generation members fight off against the powerful Emperor tag team of Big Mom and Kaido. As we have seen in previous chapters, even this unprecedented team up of Luffy, Zoro, Kid, Killer and Law is having a tough time landing a clean hit on either Emperor. But the newest chapter of the series provided a major ray of hope as they were able to separate the two.

The newest chapter of the series revisits the fight between the Worst Generation and the two Emperors, and following Big Mom and Kaido's nastiest attack ever, the five Supernovas think on their feet rather quickly in order to separate the two and send Big Mom flying right off of the Skull Dome. In fact, as the chapter comes to an end, there's a good chance that Big Mom will fall right into the sea as a result.

Chapter 1009 of the series kicks off the new plan that the Supernovas had crafted during the fight. Beginning with a cube of junk put together with Kid's power, Law uses his Devil Fruit ability to trap Zeus inside of it. With Zeus trapped inside of this cube of junk and unable to get out, Zoro takes advantage of Big Mom's confusion by cutting straight through Prometheus.

This knocks Big Mom off balance, and while Zoro deals with Prometheus, Killer is chasing after Big Mom's sword Napoleon. Kid keeps her distracted by drawing her attention with bullets, but when she strikes back at him it's revealed that this is actually another ploy. Kid wraps his junk arm around her and uses his magnetism to send her flying into the air. Then Law sends a rock directly at her to fling her right off the top of the Skull Dome.

Without her support, Big Mom is falling straight down into the sea as Law and the others hope this will be enough to put a stop to Big Mom. While it's unclear as to whether or not this will really be enough to defeat her (chances are it's not), this is enough to separate the two Emperors to make them easier to defeat in this fight.

