One Piece Unveils Momo's New Goal

The War For Wano has dealt a rough hand to Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates in its latest manga chapters, with Kaido delivering an insane blow to Monkey, and following the revelation that the Beast Pirates might be close to claiming victory, Momonosuke makes a discovery that changes his outlook on his life's journey. Having been flung into the present thanks to the power of his mother, Toki, Momo has been attempting to fill the shoes of his legendary father and it seems as if reading his deceased parent's logbook might have given him the push he needed.

Warning. If you aren't caught up on One Piece's manga, specifically with Chapter 1014, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory.

Kaido's battle against Luffy has seen the Straw Hat Captain jettisoned into the waters of Wano, with the Beast Pirate leader proclaiming to all the combatants of the war that he will begin descending his headquarters to strike down those who would challenge him. Discovering an unknown element with Oden's logbook, Momonosuke proclaims that it appears that he must not die, with Shinobu of course agreeing with this assessment as Kaido begins to make his way down the flights of stairs.

Unfortunately for the Straw Hats and the Wano resistance, Luffy's current situation leaves Kaido free to descend upon Momo, with Kinnemon standing in the way of the Beast Pirate Captain and the son of the man that the samurai swore to protect. Following the death of Kiku and Kanjuro, it seems as if the War For Wano isn't afraid to eliminate some major players that have been introduced within the borders of the isolated nation. With Kinnemon receiving an insane blow from Kaido to wrap the latest installment, it's anyone's guess as to who will make it out of this story alive.

While the War For Wano isn't currently taking place within the anime, the flashback that showed us the past of Kozuki Oden has come to an end and viewers have ventured back into the present. With the War about to hit the anime proper, it will be interesting to see all of these insane battles take place in full animation, especially when it comes to the knockdown, drag-out fight that has taken place between Kaido and Luffy.

