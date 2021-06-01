One Piece Theory Sets Up Luffy's Wano Savior

✖

While the flashback diving into the past of Wano Country's most famous resident, Kozuki Oden, recently wrapped in the anime series for One Piece, the manga is neck-deep in the War for Wano, with Luffy and Kaido facing off against one another in a battle to decide the future of the Grand Line. While Luffy has bulked up since his initial fight against the captain of the Beast Pirates, it seems as if the fight is far from over and one fan theory has imagined just who might be coming to Monkey's aid as the Straw Hats take on their toughest challenge yet.

As readers of the manga know, Luffy's battle against Kaido hasn't gone exactly as the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates originally thought, with the head of Wano hurling Monkey into the sea below following their intense battle. As the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates seemingly is falling into Davy Jones' locker, one fan has theorized that Luffy might receive a last-minute helping hand from the Hearts Pirates and more specifically, their submarine, the Polar Tang. Trafalgar Law's ship was first seen when the "War for Wano" began, assisting in bringing more back up into the battle against Kaido, the Beast Pirates, Big Mom, and scores of other nefarious swashbucklers, so it certainly wouldn't be a surprise if it were to lend Luffy another helping hand here.

Twitter User New World Artur shared the plausible theory that Monkey might receive a last-minute save from Law's crew, who have been an instrumental part in Wano's resistance in their attempt at opening up the borders of their war-torn country and fulfilling the dream of Kozuki Oden in the process:

I think the obvious answer to saving Luffy has to be the Polar Tang, since Oda made a specific note to show that the Heart Pirates remained in the water away from the island. But I do wonder what those dark spots near Luffy are...? Is that anything relevant? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/YCGNmqvmTE — Artur - Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) May 30, 2021

Currently, in the manga, Big Mom has decided to turn against the Beast Pirates following her discovery that Kaido's forces were responsible for the destruction of Okobore Town, showing that the fight has become that much more volatile.

