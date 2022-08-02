One Piece Teases Momo's Fiery New Power

The War For Wano might have ended in One Piece's manga, but the residents are still facing some troubles. With a new challenger arriving in the borders of the isolated nation, Luffy and his crew are nowhere to be found, with the son of Oden having to step up once again. In the recent chapters of the Shonen series, Momonosuke has gone through some serious changes but it seems as though said changes will ultimately lead to the survival of the residents of Wano Country.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece's manga, Chapter 1055, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoilers for both the Final Arc and the War For Wano.

Admiral Ryokugyu has arrived in the land of Wano, seeking to add the head of Monkey D. Luffy to his collection and doesn't care who gets in his way to try to stop him. With his Devil Fruit abilities giving him the power to transform into a tree-like creature while also extending a wide variety of branches from his physical form, the Nine Red Scabbards, and the new ruler of Wano, Momo, are trying their best to bring him down before he does serious damage to their country.

(Photo: Shueisha)

While Kaido of the Beast Pirates was a monster, the Vassals of Oden admit that his presence in Wano did keep major threats away such as Ryokugyu, placing Momonosuke into a difficult situation. Luckily for both Wano and our heroes, Momo has seemingly gained a firm understanding of his dragon form, unleashing an attack quite similar to one of Kaido's most powerful blows. Buring Ryokugyu's body to cinders, the military man is able to regenerate thanks to his abilities as he is able to "re-grow" from a single seed.

Momonosuke has come a long way since the early days of the Wano Arc, being flung into the future as a child but eventually growing into a man during the fight against the Beast Pirates. While the new ruler of Wano might not be joining Luffy's crew as the latest Straw Hat, with that honor going directly to Yamato, he has proved himself to be a strong ally to the Straw Hats.

What do you think of Momo's wild new ability that takes a page from Kaido?