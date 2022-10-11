One Piece Addresses Chapter 1062 Errors in New Post

One Piece stepped out with an impressive update this week, and of course, manga readers are combing through each release carefully these days. After all, creator Eiichiro Oda has kicked off his final act, and there is a lot Luffy must do before he can bid fans farewell. Right now, readers are paying more attention than ever thanks to a Vegapunk twist, but it seems chapter 1062 has some errors everyone needs to know about.

Not long ago, Oda posted an update confirming the two errors included in chapter 1062. For one, the artist admitted Atlas should be known as Punk 05 rather than Punk 06. And as for Kuma, the seraphim's hair should have been colored white rather than black like the rest of their kind.

According to Oda, these issues will be fixed when One Piece puts chapter 1062 into a volume. So for now, fans will need to keep this correction in mind. As you can imagine, the note is pretty important given One Piece's current focus on Dr. Vegapunk. There appear to be more than one of the doctors running around, so readers will want to keep track of which assistant carries which number.

Of course, the manga's current focus on Dr. Vegapunk has been a long time coming. The doctor was first mentioned over a decade ago in the manga, but the Marine researcher has kept to the shadows up until now. As One Piece enters its final act, there are questions lingering about the Devil Fruits that only Vegapunk can answer. And if Luffy wants that info, well – he will need to find the original doctor ASAP.

Did you catch any of these little slips? Or are you not yet caught up with One Piece? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.