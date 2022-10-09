One Piece Takes Over Times Square Ahead of New Movie

One Piece is living the good life these days, and the anime is becoming bigger by the day as such. After all, the series is working through the Wano Country saga, and things are heating up thanks to Luffy's confrontation with Kaido. The war for Wano's freedom is on, and of course, there is even a new One Piece movie on the horizon for U.S. fans. And to celebrate, the Straw Hat gang took over Times Square for a special promo.

As you can see below, the English voice actress behind Luffy recorded the takeover for everyone to see. Colleen Clinkenbeard gathered with others at New York Comic Con to celebrate the impending debut of One Piece: Red. Part of those celebrations included a Times Square takeover, and the event brought the entire Straw Hat crew to New York City.

For those who don't know, One Piece: Red will make its way stateside before much longer. The movie is slated to hit the big screen on November 4th. The movie will be released in theaters subbed and dubbed for those who have a preference. And of course, you can read up on the film's synopsis below for all the details:

"Uta – the most beloved singer in the world. Her voice, which she sings with while concealing her true identity, has been described as "otherworldly."

She will appear in public for the first time at a live concert. As the venue fills with all kinds of Uta fans – excited pirates, the Navy watching closely, and the Straw Hats led by Luffy who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance – the voice that the whole world has been waiting for is about to resound. The story begins with the shocking fact that she is "Shanks' daughter." Uta stands on the stage, with the ordinary wish of "Making the world happy with my music." There's Gordon, a mysterious character who knows Uta's past, and glimpses of Shanks' shadow. On Elegia, the island of music, Luffy and Uta reunite for the first time since they last met 12 years ago in Foosha Village."

Are you excited for One Piece: Red to make its debut stateside? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.