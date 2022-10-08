One Piece: Red Tickets Now on Sale

One Piece: Red will arrive in theaters around the world later this fall, following a titanic run in Japan throughout the country's theaters and quickly becoming the most profitable film in the Shonen franchise. With the film landing in North America on November 4th, you can buy tickets now to the next theatrical journey featuring the Straw Hat Pirates, Red-Haired Shanks, and the ultimate diva known as Uta. One Piece: Red is the fifteenth film following the Straw Hats and with creator Eiichiro Oda heavily involved, this will be one to remember.

Prior to the movie's release, One Piece's television series released two episodes that took a breather from the War For Wano arc and instead focused on the earlier days of both Luffy and Uta. Sharing a history long before Luffy would board the Going Merry and/or Uta would become the Grand Line's ultimate diva, these adventures were unique to the anime and never found their way into the manga as it stands.

The Official Twitter Account for Toei Animation shared the pre-sale news for the fifteenth One Piece movie, directing anime fans to where the tickets can be purchased online should they want to reserve their spot for the popular film:

🚨 TICKETS ON SALE NOW FOR ONE PIECE FILM RED!🚨



Available now in the US, CA, Australia, and New Zealand!



Get them now at https://t.co/8gx3lOz1D2! #OnePieceFilmRed 🏴‍☠️🔴 pic.twitter.com/N5xcKECUI6 — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) October 6, 2022

If you're unfamiliar with the story that brings Shanks back to the world of the Grand Line while also introducing his daughter to the Straw Hat Pirates, Crunchyroll has released an official description for the film that sees the streaming service partner with Toei Animation to spread it around the world:

"Uta —the most beloved singer in the world. Renowned for concealing her own identity when performing, her voice has come to be described as "otherworldly." Now, for the first time ever, Uta will reveal herself to the world at a live concert. As the venue fills with all kinds of Uta fans—excited pirates, the Navy watching closely, and the Straw Hats led by Luffy who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance—the voice that the whole world has been waiting for is about to resound. The story begins with the shocking fact that she is Shanks' daughter."

Will you be picking up tickets for the next Straw Hat theatrical adventure? Feel free to let us know or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.