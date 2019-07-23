One Piece Shares Details About Wano’s Worst Bioweapon

One Piece knows a thing or two about torturing its characters. The series may be meant for children, but it has put its characters through the ringers. Both emotionally and physically, heroes like Luffy have been tested by others, but it seems one villain wants to take that to the next level.

After all, a brand-new chapter of One Piece has gone live with a bioweapon so foul that Luffy cannot stand for it.

Recently, chapter 949 went live, and it was there fans were introduced to the deadly bioweapon. It made its first appearance in the prison camp where Luffy was being held, and the members of Kaido’s crew used it against unarmed prisoners to prove a point.

“Oh, I forgot to mention the name of the plague,” the baddies said as they sprayed infected bullets on the crowd.

“It starts with heat spreading from the bullet wound then leads to burning pain all over one’s body and blood everywhere. The victim is left racked with agony, writhing and crawling for help, until they spread the misery to others,” they continued before adding: “This is one of Master Queen’s greatest masterpieces! And the plague’s name is Mummy!”

This illness, which is known as Mummy, is used to control the Wano prisoners as well as kill them. It sounds like this plague is deadly as the Kaido crew says anyone infected becomes little more than a rotted plant. They can also use those infected to spread the plague, but Luffy pays no mind to its deadly effects. In fact, the Straw Hat captain runs into the effected crowd headfirst to prove how serious he is about freeing Wano, and his bold choice leads the prisoners to joining his rebellion at long last.

