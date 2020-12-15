One Piece Reveals the Tobi Roppo's Devil Fruit Powers

✖

One Piece has been busy with its manga for a good while now, and that isn't going to change anytime soon. As chapter 1,000 draws closer by the week, One Piece is pushing ahead with its War for Wano. This weekend took the manga in a big direction when it was made clear the Tobi Roppo are getting ready to battle, and fans were finally informed of the Devil Fruits each baddie ate.

Of course, One Piece fans already knew a bit about the powers which these baddie wielded. As part of the Tobi Roppo, it was a given that. Each member had eaten a real Devil Fruit with ancient zoan powers. But surprisingly enough, not all of the members turn into a dinosaur when they transform.

Page One turns into a spinosaurus while Ulti transforms into a powerful pachycephalosaurus. Who's Who bucks the trend by turning into a saber-toothed tiger before Sasaki returns to the fold as a huge triceratops. Drake also becomes an allosaurus, but Black Maria shakes things up in the end with her power. After all, she turns into a Rosamygale grauvogeli, a spider from the Triassic period.

For those curious, this spider is a real one that history documents. This type of spider was believed to be a hunter which lured its prey into a trap by laying webs in strategic areas. This makes sense for Black Maria as fans have already seen her use this strategy to lure Sanji into her lair, so it falls to the chef to escape the death pit himself. And given the depiction of Black Maria's transformation, One Piece may be connecting the vixen to the Jorogumo, a mythical creature from Japanese lore. This beast is said to have been a yokai that trapped men as prey using their beauty, and Black Maria fits that description perfectly.

