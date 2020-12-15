One Piece Divvies Up the Straw Hats for Battle

✖

One Piece has been continuing the Wano Arc with the War story that has pitted the Straw Hat Pirates against the forces of the Beast Pirates, with Luffy and his fellow swashbucklers managing to keep in step with Kaido and his merry men, but unfortunately, the main heroes of the Grand Line have been separated at the worst possible time. With the previous installment showing Monkey and his fellow crew members of the Thousand Sunny closer than ever to a re-match against Kaido, the latest chapter proves that the latest Arc still has plenty of surprises in store.

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece's manga, Chapter 998, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory!

Each of the Straw Hat Pirates is looking to have their own unique battles ahead of them, that seems to be tailor-made for their unique skill sets and personalities. Perhaps the most humorous among them is Sanji being lured into a literal web by Black Maria and her posse of spider women, causing the villains confusion when the Straw Hats' cook believes that he has fallen into heaven rather than an utterly dangerous scenario.

(Photo: Viz Media)

Sanji isn't the only one who is in hot water, as Chopper is currently struggling with the virus that had affected him which was released by Beast Pirates' Queen. With the virus looking to transform the reindeer into an ice demon, he receives some much-needed help that might grant him the opportunity to create an anti-virus to save himself.

With Zoro teaming up with X Drake, currently fighting against the Beast Pirates in his dinosaur form, Frankie is crashing against the Triceratops pirate known as Sasaki. On top of this insanity, Jubei finds himself in the "Big Cat Cafe" where he is up against a number of the Beast Pirates with feline aesthetics. With Luffy apparently still on his way to take down Kaido, it's clear that each of the Straw Hat Pirates is going to have their own unique bodies to take down before the Wano Arc comes to a close!

Do you think each of the Straw Hat Pirates will survive their unique encounters?