One Piece Shares New Details About Chapter 1000

When it comes to One Piece, fans are geeking out in a big way thanks to a big milestone that is on the horizon. After more than twenty years in print, the manga is about to roll out its 1,000th chapter at the start of January. This is one heck of a way to welcome in the new year, and fans are geeking out about what's to come in this chapter. And thanks to a new report, fans have learned more details the big chapter.

The update comes from WSJ_manga following the official release of this week's Shonen Jump issue. It was there fans we're told One Piece will get magazine covers for issue 999 and 1,000. And beyond that, well - there are even more surprises in store for fans.

According to the report, One Piece will be honored by a host of artists in light of this big chapter. All of the currently serialized artists in the magazine will draw artwork for One Piece, and much of it will be included in these issue covers. And to sweeten the deal, both issues featuring One Piece covers will contain half of a poster that combine to make the "biggest poster in Jump's history."

Clearly, these issues will be a big deal for fans as One Piece is about to go where few series have. It is not easy task to hit 1,000 chapters, but creator Eiichiro Oda has made it happen. The artist has spent decades of their live dedicated to the Straw Hats, and this momentous chapter is surely one to celebrate whether you like Luffy or not.

