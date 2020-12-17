One Piece Teaser Sets Up a Straw Hat x Tobi Roppo Connection

✖

One Piece has formed a tight knit bond between the Straw Hats, and that goes for the team's most recent recruit. The Wano Country arc finally roped in Jinbe to the team after years of teasing, and it seems the former Warlord is about to take on his first enemy with the gang. After all, Who's Who is blocking Jinbe from meeting the Straw Hats before Kaido, and it turns out this Tobi Roppo figure is someone Jinbe has met before.

The whole situation was teased at the end of chapter 998 in preparation for chapter 1,000. You can imagine how big the ordeal was as Jinbe found himself stopped in his tracks by Who's Who. The villain has finally transformed into his Devil Fruit gift which is a Saber-Toothed Tiger of all things. And behind his mask, Who's Who is hiding a face that fans will surely recognize.

"Have a little pride, former Warlord of the Sea," Who's Who tells Jinbe shortly after their encounter starts. "I only thought of that [title] because I saw you once when you were a Warlord. But that doesn't matter."

As you can imagine, Jinbe was quick to question the villain on his identity, but Who's Who had nothing to share. The villain promised the helmsman he would be dead long before his mask came off, so Jinbe has a challenging fight before him. After all, Who's Who is no pushover, and he stopped Jinbe with all his cat-like cronies in tow.

Of course, the theories are already swirling as to who this villain may be. Who's Who met Jinbe when he was still counted as a Warlord, so they showed up in the universe awhile back. This mystery could leave fans stumped for awhile, but if Jinbe is lucky, he might get a full look at Who's Who before this arc comes to a close.

What do you think about this One Piece tease...? Do you have any theories about Who's Who? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.