One Piece Will Add an Extra Battle to Oden's Flashback Arc

One Piece has been eyeing its manga's big milestone as of late, but not even the 1,000th chapter can keep the series from prepping an anime turning point. The show has been focused on the Wano Country arc for awhile now, and it will continue working on the story throughout 2021. Of course, that means the series is nearing its take on an important arc all about Kozuki Oden, and some promising new details have been shared regarding the story.

Recently, One Piece fan-pages drew up tons of buzz when new details about Oden's flashback arc surfaced. According to these reports, it seems the big arc will begin in February 2021 on a yet-known date. The. User SoulstormOP even translated a comment from the anime staff that suggests this flashback arc will differ ever so slightly from the manga.

"When drawing a battle in the anime that did not appear in the manga, we will make sure we have Oda's approval, and we will express it and merge it with the manga content as much as possible," the memo reads.

As you can see, the team working on One Piece is an ambitious one. The work on the Wano arc has been nothing short of stellar from day one. From its pacing to its animation, the story has been worth celebrating, and that flair will be weaved into Oden's story. In fact, the team is planning to highlight extra content in the arc which the manga couldn't fit in, so this canon treat will be a gift for everyone from fans to creators.

Are you glad for this flashback arc update? What would you like to see added to this One Piece story? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.