One Piece Makes One of Its Saddest Manga Moments Availble for Free Ahead of Chapter 1,000

✖

With the monumental achievement of One Piece reaching its one-thousandth chapter next year, the franchise is letting fans read one of the most tragic moments of the manga for free with the death of Luffy's brother, Ace, in celebration of Eiichiro Oda's insanely popular franchise. Though Ace has been long dead in the series, he made an appearance in the recent Wano Arc, having visited the isolated nation and getting the ball rolling on Luffy and company attempting to open the borders of the country and achieve the dreams of both Monkey's brother and the fallen samurai, Kozuki Oden.

The death of Ace was easily one of the biggest losses of the series, with Luffy's brother sacrificing himself during the Paramount War and falling before the might of Admiral Akainu in order to save Monkey's life. With Luffy grieving for his lost brother, fans still remember this as being one of, if not the, saddest moment of the franchise as the hopeful Pirate King has set himself to his task of changing the world of the Grand Line. With Luffy gaining more strength over the year's, the Wano Arc has shown him at his most powerful as both himself and the Straw Hat Pirates work toward taking down the threat of Kaido and his scores of Beast Pirates within the isolated nation!

Shonen Jump revealed to fans of the Straw Hat Pirates that the most tragic moment of Eiichiro Oda's swashbuckling epic will be able to be read for free for a limited time, if you are able to handle revisiting the death of Ace during the Marineford Arc:

Luffy’s Journey to 1,000 One Piece Chapters and Beyond! In Paramount War, Luffy joins a battle of legendary pirates and tries to save his brother, Ace. To celebrate, we’re making Chapters 574–584 free for everyone to read for a week! https://t.co/GfSUNh0dqO pic.twitter.com/3nDOaIeN9Z — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) December 16, 2020

With the War For Wano heating up in the manga, it's clear that the world of the Grand Line will change forever once the battle between the Straw Hats and the Beast Pirates come to a close, and while we don't expect to see Ace receive a resurrection, we definitely could see another flashback coming our way before the arc is done.

Will you be re-reading the tragic death of Ace? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line!