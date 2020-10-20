One Piece Is Celebrating Its 21st Anniversary with Fans

One Piece is a show that no anime fan can ignore for long. It doesn't matter whether you love or hate the series; Monkey D. Luffy likes to make himself known, and he has grown an army of fans as such. Now, all of those netizens are gathering in celebration of One Piece as today marks the anime's 21st anniversary. And yes, you did read that right.

As it turns out, One Piece is 21 years old today. The show made its first televised appearance on October 20, 1999. The show is going on strong to this day with well over 900 chapters to its name. As you can imagine, the Straw Hat crew has been through a lot, and fans are paying homage to the heroes online.

You can find a slew of reactions in the slides below. Fans are getting mushy on social media with their tributes to the now-ironic series. One Piece is considered one of the cornerstone series for shonen lovers, and it ranks with the likes of Naruto and Dragon Ball. The show has immense reach in Asia, and millions have grown up with One Piece since day one. In fact, there are entire families who follow Luffy's quest, so you can say the captain is a big deal.

With more story left to explore, One Piece has a bright future ahead of it. Creator Eiichiro Oda may have an end in mind, but he promises fans that finale is still several years off. So for now, fans can enjoy the anime's Wano arc adaptation as the show is getting juicer by the week.

