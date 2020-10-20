One Piece Is Celebrating Its 21st Anniversary with Fans
One Piece is a show that no anime fan can ignore for long. It doesn't matter whether you love or hate the series; Monkey D. Luffy likes to make himself known, and he has grown an army of fans as such. Now, all of those netizens are gathering in celebration of One Piece as today marks the anime's 21st anniversary. And yes, you did read that right.
As it turns out, One Piece is 21 years old today. The show made its first televised appearance on October 20, 1999. The show is going on strong to this day with well over 900 chapters to its name. As you can imagine, the Straw Hat crew has been through a lot, and fans are paying homage to the heroes online.
You can find a slew of reactions in the slides below. Fans are getting mushy on social media with their tributes to the now-ironic series. One Piece is considered one of the cornerstone series for shonen lovers, and it ranks with the likes of Naruto and Dragon Ball. The show has immense reach in Asia, and millions have grown up with One Piece since day one. In fact, there are entire families who follow Luffy's quest, so you can say the captain is a big deal.
With more story left to explore, One Piece has a bright future ahead of it. Creator Eiichiro Oda may have an end in mind, but he promises fans that finale is still several years off. So for now, fans can enjoy the anime's Wano arc adaptation as the show is getting juicer by the week.
Can you believe One Piece is this old? When did you first get into the seafaring series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
Long, Long Ago
prevnext
October 20th 1999 is the day the One Piece anime first aired in Japan! Happy 21st Anniversary to the One Piece anime and to many more wonderful years to come! pic.twitter.com/YfDUGQmCZz— One Piece 🎃 (@OPfandom) October 20, 2020
The Time Has Come
prevnext
Today the One Piece anime turns 21 years old!! pic.twitter.com/lo73n5gT2q— Artur - Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) October 20, 2020
Back to the Start
prevnext
Where it all start 21 years ago
happy aniversary one piece anime!#onepiece pic.twitter.com/9MoFbS6XHS— MAHA DAY (@brunoIover) October 20, 2020
Better with Age
prevnext
The One Piece anime is 21 years old, can't help but appreciate what the anime has done, added and elevated the source material more times than I can count. Stan katsumi ishizukapic.twitter.com/5L0aaY87Ia— Jason Klum (@PokemanZ0N6) October 19, 2020
A Story in Two Pictures
prevnext
how it started vs how it's going
happy 21 years to the One Piece anime!!! pic.twitter.com/rcqJ2QTXoT— {𝐈𝐃𝐌} ø𝐦𝐚𝐫 (@indian_jesus666) October 20, 2020
Good-Old Days
prevnext
to celebrate 21 years of the one piece anime let’s do a quick flashback of the first two sagas shall we? pic.twitter.com/lKJJNQwQtX— jess⁷✖️🏴☠️ (@butjesswhy) October 19, 2020
THANK YOU
prevnext
EVERYONE SAY THANK YOU ODA! ONE PIECE ANIME IS 21 YEARS TODAY! ❤️ #onepiece pic.twitter.com/TyLxtNg8Rs— Empress Temi-Roronoa!!!🖤👑 (@patramills) October 20, 2020
We Are Family
prev
Anyways, One Piece came out 21 years ago today. This manga/anime had been one of the best things I ever came across and I’ve made some amazing friends because of it. Thank you Oda for creating something that brought a lot of people together. ❤️— sof 👻 (@damnsofiaa_) October 20, 2020