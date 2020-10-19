One Piece Fans Rush to Creator's Defense After Recent Apology

✖

One Piece has been around for decades now, and many of its fans have grown up with the Straw Hats. Luffy feel more like a friend to readers than anything else, and that is all thanks to creator Eiichiro Oda. The artist has spent most of his life helping the Straw Hats, and fans are rushing to his defense after Oda posted an apology to readers.

It wasn't long ago the most recent issue of Weekly Shonen Jump went live. It was there Oda posted an author's note where he apologized for fans for his recent hiatus. The author said there was no excuse for the lapse, but One Piece fans reassured the artist that prioritizing his health was of upmost importance.

"No excuses allowed," the author told fans. "I'm so, so sorry to everyone. Thank you for all your positive thoughts. I'll do better!"

This message comes after it was announced Oda was taking a last-minute break from publishing. The One Piece creator was said to have gotten ill and needed time to recover. Fans were especially receptive to the announcement given the ongoing pandemic, and they promised Oda all was well. But it looks like the artist still feels guilty about the ordeal.

Now, fans are taking to social media to share their support for Oda in light of his apology. They are grateful for the statement but mostly admit it was not needed. No one should have to apologize for falling ill, and Oda has a track record for being punctual with his chapters. In fact, One Piece has rarely gone on extended breaks since it was first published. So when Oda needs to take sick leave once more, the artist knows he's got fans backing him up.

