One Piece Reveals Yamato's Official Color Scheme

Yamato has been one of the key figures in One Piece's newest string of chapters ever since he was first introduced, and the newest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has officially revealed his color scheme. As fans have come to know about series creator Eiichiro Oda, it's kind of impossible to truly predict what each of his finalized character designs will look like until he reveals their full in-color look. It's the same for Yamato as Kaido's son has been one of the many new additions during the Wano Country arc that fans have been guessing about.

But with the newest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine officially touting One Piece on its cover, Eiichiro Oda has revealed what Yamato looks like in full color. Viz Media's official English language release of the magazine thankfully also has a high quality version of the newest cover, and it gives us our best look at Yamato's final design yet.

Yamato has been an unique addition to Wano Country's third act as one of the unexpected complications Luffy and the other Straw Hats have come across since they made their way to Kaido's home base at Onigashima. After being introduced to the series as Kaido's rebellious son who wore a mask, Yamato became an instant fan favorite once we learned what he was all about.

Although Kaido has big plans for his son and the future of Wano, Yamato is nowhere near willing to do whatever his father wants. Meeting with Luffy during the chaos of the initial raid on Onigashima, Yamato revealed that he was actually a huge fan of Oden Kozuki and that he was hoping to set out at sea as part of Luffy's crew like his idol once did with Whitebeard and Gol D. Roger.

It's this swerve that instantly had fans on Yamato's side, and it's one that fans want to see Yamato joining the crew and potentially becoming a full cast member of the series going forward as a Straw Hat. But what do you think? What do you think of Yamato's official color scheme? Would you want him to become a Straw Hat after this arc is said and done? Which character would you want to see become a member of the crew instead? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!