One Piece Cliffhanger Introduces a Mysterious Savior

One Piece is all for a good mystery, and it has brought about its fair share over the years. In fact, a good few questions remain unsolved by the manga, but there are some which should be answered soon. For instance, One Piece just launched a big question to fans when a mysterious heroine made her debut, and readers are left wondering who the newcomer might be.

The update went down at the end of chapter 1004. The new release focused on the Straw Hats as well as Tama, but the cliffhanger diverged from the group. Right now, a number of Kaido's top men are looking to slay the samurai following their initial defeat. The warriors have gone missing, but one passerby predicts the vassals are being cared for by a mysterious savior.

"Keep your wits about you!! For in that room, I see ten. It's hard to make through the gloom, but someone is attempting to save the samurai. Go now! Go quick and kill! Someone is there," the prophecy warns.

The final panel of the chapter shows a woman in shadow as she attempts to help the samurai. Sweat or tears can be seen dripping from her face as she works. There is little around to identify the heroine in this shot, but One Piece fans believe they know who it is.

The two prevailing theories point fingers at Toki or Hiyori. The latter heroine is known to fans as she is Momonosuke's sister. But as for Toki, well - fans were told she died. Oden's wife has believed dead decades ago when she sent her son forward in time. Everyone believed Toki died after, but some fans believe she survived or perhaps traveled herself to save the vassals. And if One Piece fans are lucky, they will find out the truth soon!

