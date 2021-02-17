One Piece: New Detail Upsets Kaido's Odds of Victory in Wano

✖

One Piece's Wano Arc has pitted the Straw Hat Pirates against the villainous forces of Kaido and his Beast Pirates and in the latest chapter of the manga, the exact odds were broke down regarding Luffy's chances at defeating these warlords, but one fan has determined that the original odds are in fact different than what we thought. As the War for Wano Arc pits the members of the Worst Generation against the hordes of the Beast Pirates that far outnumber them, the heroes will need all the help they can get when it comes to freeing the nation of Wano.

The battle for the future of Wano was always going to be an uphill battle for the Straw Hat Pirates, the Vassals of Oden, and the resistance of the isolated nation looking to change the status of their country in the world at large. With the War for Wano officially underway, the Straw Hats and their comrades are most assuredly outnumbered but have been keeping their head above water thanks to their abilities and their foresight in going undercover, launching a surprise attack against the Beast Pirates in their own headquarters.

Twitter User New World Artur shared this ingenious breakdown that reveals that the original odds for the Straw Hat Pirates and their friends claiming victory, which was determined to be around "27 to 5 odds" are different from what was presented in the latest chapter of One Piece's manga:

But even more clever is how Speed's color scheme reflects this white-black duality represented by the Go stones. Her design in a sense foreshadows this change in Gifters between black and white, like Go pieces Oda's layering is insane pic.twitter.com/aLeNWFkjH7 — Artur - Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) February 14, 2021

Eiichiro Oda, the creator of One Piece, has been no stranger when it comes to discussing the timeline that he is hoping to end the journey of the Straw Hat Pirates in their bid to make Monkey D. Luffy the king of the pirates, stating that the popular Shonen franchise will be ending within the next five years. With the Wano Arc easily one of the biggest action-packed storylines to date, it's clear that the series is hoping to run the Straw Hats through the ringer before the grand finale.

What do you think of these new odds for the Straw Hats' victory in Wano? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.