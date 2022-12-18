One Piece Creator Sets Up a Big Life-or-Death Fight

One Piece has been around for decades, and of course, it has bid goodbye to a number of characters in that time. From small fry fighters to major players, the manga has made it clear that no one is safe on the Grand Line. And now, the creator of One Piece is teasing fans about a big life-or-death fight that's on the horizon.

The news comes straight from creator Eiichiro Oda as the artist shared a letter with fans at Jump Festa this weekend. It was there thanks were given to fans as One Piece had an amazing year in 2022. Along the way, Oda also teased some things to come in the manga, and his mention of a certain battle raised eyebrows.

What's Next for One Piece?

"Surprisingly, that character and that character will fight in 2023," Oda wrote to fans. "I hope nobody dies!"

Clearly, this note made fans do a double take, and social media is already flooding with theories about this fight. After all, it isn't often Oda mentions a character dying ahead of time, but these are strange times for One Piece. The manga is toeing into its final act. With so much at stake, the line between life and death is about to grow narrower, and some of our favorite characters could kick the bucket before long.

As for who all will lead this fight, well – fans do have their theories. The biggest plea involves Shanks and Blackbeard as fans have wanted the pair to fight forever. Other picks include Akainu vs Sabo and Zoro vs Mihawk. So if you have your own pitch, you better send it over on social media before One Piece enters the new year!

What do you think this teaser is about? Which pirates would you like to see fight to the death? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.