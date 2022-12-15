One Piece Reveals New Awakened Devil Fruit

One Piece fans know Luffy's foes very well, and they are game to see one of his most famous opponents step back into the ring. After all, Rob Lucci is back in the picture, and the Cipher Pol agent is taking on Luffy once more. The pair are making a stand on the Grand Line long after their first fight, and the event called for Lucci to debut a new form.

And no, he doesn't have a secret Devil Fruit hiding up his sleeve. Lucci has leveled up his Cat-Cat Fruit, and that means his Awakened form has now been uncovered.

As you can see above, the Awakened form of the Cat-Cat Fruit makes Lucci look more man than a cat. It comes with some insane stat boosts as you might expect, and the Awakened power does not overtake Lucci's personality, unlike his usual leopard transformation. However, he can still use his claws and bloodlust as he sees fit.

In the latest chapter of One Piece, fans can see Awakened Lucci fight Luffy in his own Awakened form, and the feud is wild. Lucci is able to fight against Luffy on par, and he even takes a Mogura Pistol without being knocked out. Clearly, Lucci has been training hard since we last saw him, and he's ready to show up Luffy this round.

Of course, that is easier said than done. Luffy is a wildfire on the field, and his Awakened form is one of the most powerful out there. The form helped him take down Kaido, so Lucci must know the odds aren't in his favor. But with a new transformation under his belt, well – can you blame the agent for trying its hand?

What do you think of Lucci's new look? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.