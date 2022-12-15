One Piece Is Releasing Its Own Workout Drinks

In the history of anime, we've seen plenty of wild merchandise released over the years, with Gundam lingerie and Attack on Titan toothpaste only being a few examples of the partnerships that have been created. However, an anime establishment will open early next year with a One Piece gym set to have its patrons train as if they were a member of the Straw Hat Pirates' crew. Prior to the facility's opening, it would seem that gym-goers will also have the chance to knock back One Piece-inspired drinks to get some Gears of their own.

Right before the Wano Arc took place in both One Piece's manga and anime adaptation, Luffy and his crew split up in an effort to strengthen themselves to prepare for the trials and tribulations that were to come. While Monkey will normally opt to chow down on buckets of food rather than lifting weights, his training has paid off in spades as he has been able to fight toe-to-toe with the villainous Kaido, even achieving a brand new transformation thanks to the limits he discovered while tackling the Beast Pirate captain. While fans in North America might not experience the One Piece gym any time soon, some devoted fans might be looking to travel to Japan to get Straw Hat swole.

One Gym Piece

One Piece's Official Twitter Account announced the new protein drink that has Luffy's buffest form, Gear Fourth, as a part of the announcement that will be available as a part of the gym's launch when it opens its doors on January 13th of next year:

While Gear Fourth was wildly powerful when it came to the various transformations that Luffy has used over the course of One Piece's history, Gear Fifth is on an entirely different level. With Luffy achieving the level while battling Kaido, the new form allows him to become a living cartoon, with Monkey taking such actions as growing to the size of a skyscraper and even pulling lightning bolts out of the sky to hurl at opponents.

Do you hope to see a One Piece gym open in the West? What kind of exercises do you think the Straw Hat gym will specialize in? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.