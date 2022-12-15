One Piece Finally Reveals the Truth Behind the Devil Fruit

One Piece has been around for decades, and it has amassed quite a few secrets in that time. Of course, creator Eiichiro Oda has kept a log of them all, and he has answered a few riddles for fans along the way. As the manga moves into its final act, all eyes are on the manga as a few of its biggest questions remained unanswered. And now, well – it seems Vegapunk just satisfied our curiosity about the Devil Fruits.

The update went live in chapter 1069 this week, and One Piece made sure its Devil Fruit reveal had teeth. Readers checked in on Vegapunk's island as it came under attack by Cipher Pol. Luffy has been pitted against Lucci once more, and of course, the Straw Hats can only watch the fight. And while they watch him use Gear Fifth, Vegapunk takes time to drop a bombshell about the Devil Fruits.

A Devil Fruit Is a Wish Your Heart Makes

"All things are brought into this world with hope! Yes, even the Devil Fruits. Every Devil Fruit is a possibility for human evolution that someone desired," the scientist shares, giving the Straw Hat crew his most important theory to date.

"If only I could be like this. If only I could be like that! All of those powers represent the many branches of the future of humanity... Those with powers exist in different dimensions dreamed up by someone else before them!"

So, there you have it! The Devil Fruits are far more mysterious than we thought. The fruits are anything but organic as they come from wishes rather than the soil. A Devil Fruit is born out of a strong desire for change, and that is why their powers differ greatly. Knowledge births fruit, and well – we know the World Government has done its best to keep some of history's best minds quiet. Just imagine the kinds of Devil Fruits they could inspire, you know?

This reveal scratches the surface of One Piece's Devil Fruits, but it is nice to have this origin in writing. Now, we just need to learn more about Luffy's godly power and how it is destined to change the world.

What do you think about this latest revelation? Did you expect One Piece to drop this kind of explanation? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.