One Piece Reveals SPOILER Is Still Alive

One Piece has been around for decades, and by now, fans should expect the unexpected from the Grand Line. Time and again, the series has surprised fans with life-or-death choices. In fact, some of its twists have even revealed certain characters have died or are still alive despite what they thought. And now, it seems another one of these surprises has cropped up.

The whole thing comes down to One Piece and its most recent chapter for those who read the manga. While Luffy and his posse are introduced to the real Dr. Vegapunk, the rest of the Straw Hat crew are given a stunning revelation out of nowhere. With Nico Robin watched, one of Vegapunk's lackeys confirms there is another survivor of the Ohara Buster Call, and it is someone fans know well.

The Survivor Is...?

And who might the survivor be? Well, it is none other than Saul. It turns out the former Vice Admiral did not die during the Buster Call as Robin thought. Instead, the giant managed to survive the blast, and he went on to protect Ohara's remains the best he knew how.

According to Vegapunk, Saul survived the Buster Call 22 years ago despite using his body to protect Robin from the assault. He was gravely injured in the attack, and fans are shown a flashback of the behemoth covered in bandages. After the island was attacked, Saul managed to sneak out into Ohara to collect the books saved by scholars, and they were moved quickly to Elbaf.

As you can imagine, this update left Robin stunned, and it is easy to see why. The woman has lived much of her life certain she was the last remaining piece of Ohara. Saul may have been a castaway on the island, but the giant carved a home for himself on Ohara none the less. Now, it seems the gentle giant is actually alive, but the question is what state is Saul and his recovered texts in.

