Netflix's One Piece Exec Details Eiichiro Oda's Role on the Show

One Piece has been around for decades, and it feels like there is nothing the series hasn't done. From movies to video games and everywhere in between, the Straw Hat crew has been busy since they came together. Of course, Netflix hopes to shake up its story by giving One Piece a live-action TV adaptation. And now, one of the show's executives is opening up about how One Piece is coming together with its creator's approval.

The information comes straight from Ted Biaselli, the director of Netflix Originals. The executive appeared on The Gayest Episode Ever to talk shop, and it was there One Piece came into focus. That is where Biaselli admitted series creator Eiichiro Oda is very involved with the show, and he keeps the crew on track when things get muddled.

Oda's Work With Netflix

"We're working directly with Eiichiro Oda who is the creator. You know, he's got a vision, and he's never worked in television so there's this give and take in education of what works in live-action and what doesn't work. He'll tell us we're missing the point, that [this thing] isn't what this scene is about. Then we'll all go, oh, okay," Biaselli shared, nodding to Oda and his role on the TV series.

Of course, Oda has been involved with One Piece from the start of its time at Netflix. Back in 2020, writer Matt Owens said he and his team were sending scripts to Oda regularly as pre-production got started. "Oda and his team are very involved. They read all of our outlines, and all of our scripts and give us notes," the writer shared.

"Netflix knows how valuable this property is because of what it is. It is successful because of what it is in its existence already. Any changes are just about trying to make it palatable to a wider audience and a live-action version of it."

Netflix's One Piece has come a long way since it was announced, and fans are growing more eager by the day to see the first look. Principal filming wrapped on the TV series earlier this year, so all eyes are on post-production behind the scenes. There's no doubt Oda is keeping track of the TV series as editing continues. And when we get our first look at Netflix's adaptation, you can bet the creator of One Piece will be the first one to share their reaction.

What do you think about this latest One Piece update? Are you excited to see how this adaptation goes down?