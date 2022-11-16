One Piece Confirms the Ugly Truth Behind Ohara's Destruction

One Piece has been working its way through the first real arc of the final saga of the manga series overall, and the newest chapter has confirmed the ugly truth behind the destruction of Ohara all those years ago. The final saga of Eiichiro Oda's long running manga has really lived up to its promise thus far as fans are finally starting to get answers to some of the franchise's biggest questions. Now that Dr. Vegapunk has come to the series in full with this new arc, the Straw Hats are learning even more about their world's mysterious history.

Dr. Vegapunk's introduction to the Straw Hat crew came with more of the reveal about the workings of his laboratory, and he previously revealed that Egghead itself was actually an island from years in the past despite it being so futuristic. As Nico Robin connects the dots about the island being in existence during the mysterious Void Century, Dr. Vegapunk explains that the Ohara was actually destroyed because they found out secrets about a mysterious kingdom during this era and it was something the World Government wouldn't allow it.

(Photo: Shueisha)

What Happened to Ohara?

As far as fans have seen about Ohara before, Nico Robin was the final survivor as a Buster Call was called on them for something they had discovered during their research. As Vegapunk explains in Chapter 1066 of One Piece, the scientist actually went to the ruins of the former research haven following the Marines' attack and pieced together their theory about an ancient kingdom that was so advanced that 20 other kingdoms formed together to eliminate it.

READ MORE: One Piece Finally Introduces the Real Dr. Vegapunk | One Piece Details Dr. Vegapunk's Final Clones

This became the history of the Void Century as the World Government was eventually formed out of the 20 kingdoms, and thus they ensured no one would be able to tap into this ancient kingdom's ideals by wiping out anyone with knowledge on it. When Ohara was destroyed, Vegapunk realized that their theory on this kingdom was true and after finding all of the books Ohara's researchers managed to save he's now singlehandedly trying to continue their research by any means necessary.

So while this is the most horrible part of Robin's history, at least Vegapunk was able to confirm that their research was not only correct, but is being carried on. How do you feel about learning more about Ohara in One Piece's final saga? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!