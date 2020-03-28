One Piece Reveals Why Luffy and Co. Were Late

With the Wano Arc beginning in the latest arc of One Piece, the vassals of Oden has found themselves in a bit of tough spot. As a traitor among Oden’s friends was revealed, feeding information to Orochi, it turns out that due to a mistake made by Kin’emon, the tables seem to have turned. With Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirate crew having arrived in the nick of time, the band of swashbuckling sea goers reveals why it took them so long to make their grand appearance in the war between the rebellion of Wano and the Beast Pirates led by the invincible Kaido!

Warning! If you haven’t had the chance to read the 975th chapter of One Piece’s manga, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we’ll be diving into some serious spoiler territory!

It seems as if the Straw Hat Pirates have a pretty good reason for not arriving in a timely fashion to the opening salvo of the Wano War, as they apparently were attacked by encroaching forces that had blown their sail to smithereens. Though it took them awhile to fix, Usopp notes that the Sunny ship is now good as new and Luffy and company are ready to join forces with the rest of the rebellion that isn’t just looking to defeat Orochi, Kaido, and his Beast Pirates, but also achieve the dream of Oden in opening up Wano Country’s borders and stop its history as an isolated nation!

Luckily for both the Straw Hat Pirates and the rebels of Wano, Kin’emon had made a mistake as to which location they should have all met at, thereby giving Orochi false information that was fed to him by the traitor Kanjuro. With the Kabuki themed warrior showing his true colors, he now believes that Kin’emon had given the wrong location on purpose and made his actions seem far more intelligent than they actually were! With the biggest war in One Piece history beginning, it will be interesting to see which pirates, good or bad, will escape the assault with their lives!

The series recently gave us a look into the past of Oden, the Daimyo of Kuri, explaining just how important the character’s ideals were for Wano and its citizens. We’re keeping our fingers crossed that Luffy and his crew are able to achieve Oden’s dreams and transform the landscape of Wano Country!

