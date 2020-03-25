One Piece Fans Explode Over The Latest Pirate Reunion In Wano

By Evan Valentine

The latest chapter of One Piece continues the Wano Country Arc in an explosive way, reuniting some of the biggest pirates sailing the Grand Line and fans can't hide their excitement. With the vassals of Oden being betrayed by one of their own, things seemed bleak for the samurai who were attempting to fulfill their friend's dream. As the old saying goes, "things are darkest right before the dawn" and such is true with this latest chapter of the manga as the vassals are given some much needed back up, giving fans a moment that they have long been waiting for!

Warning! If you haven't had the chance to read Chapter 975 of One Piece's manga and don't want to be spoiled, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some deep spoiler territory!

The Straw Hat Pirates have returned and they've brought the Worst Generation with them! As the war for Wano's soul begins, the players have assembled on the field of battle and it's sure to be one of the biggest skirmishes that we've ever seen in One Piece's history!

A Description Of Facts

It's Something Else

They're Back Baby!

The Most Epic Story Ever Told

Luffy Is Ready For The Crown

Comment from discussion One Piece: Chapter 975 - Official Release Discussion.

The Alliance Is Strong

What A Sight!

Fans Are Getting Chills

Comment from discussion One Piece: Chapter 975 - Official Release Discussion.

It's Fire

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of