One Piece Creator Explains Why He Said the Series Will End in 5 Years

✖

When it comes to One Piece, fans feel like the series will never end. The story has been around for decades now, and the Straw Hat crew has become family to so many readers around the world. Of course, all good things must come to an end, and this manga is no exception. That is why fans were upset when creator Eiichiro Oda hinted the story would end in five years, and the artist has commented on that debacle in a recent Q&A.

Over the weekend, fans welcomed the latest chapter of SBS, and it saw Oda answer a ton of fan-questions as usual. It was there one fan asked whether Oda was serious when he said One Piece would end in about five years. The artist said he was very serious and went on to explain why he gave such a specific deadline.

According to Twitter user SoulstormOP, Oda announced the ending far ahead of schedule because he wants fans to brace themselves for what's coming. Not only did he promise a war unlike any seen in the manga before, but the loss of One Piece will be hard for fans to take. After all, some readers have literally grown up alongside Luffy, and the manga's ending will hurt rather fiercely.

Of course, Oda wants fans to focus on the manga as is and not think about its end too much. There will be a time to mourn the loss of One Piece, but that time is not now. In fact, Oda wants fans to be happy as they enjoy the remainder of the Wano Country arc, but they can reflect on the manga's far-flung finale when they have a quiet moment to themselves.

Do you think you will be able to handle the loss of One Piece? What do you want to see from the manga's final chapters? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.