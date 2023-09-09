One Piece: Marvel Comic Book Artist Draws Luffy

It might be some time until we receive word on whether we'll see the live-action Straw Hat Pirates return for a second season, but it's hard to deny that Netflix's One Piece is a success. With many fans and critics alike falling in love with this new take on the world of the Grand Line, one comic book artist has offered a new take on the Straw Hat Captain. Played by Iñaki Godoy in the new live-action adaptation, Monkey has a bright future in the West thanks to the new series.

Arriving on Netflix with eight episodes, the new One Piece live-action series adapts the story of the East Blue Saga, the arc that united the Straw Hat Pirates for the first time. While Monkey D. Luffy might be the focal point, the shonen series introduces his loyal crew in Nami the navigator, Usopp the marksman, Sanji the cook, and Roronoa Zoro the swordsman. Alongside Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson, Taz Skylar, and Mackenyu have taken on the roles of the main swashbucklers of the series. While there has never been a North American comic book that depicted One Piece, comic book artist Chris Samnee gives us a look at what Monkey D. Luffy would look like in his style.

Monkey D. Luffy Visits America

Chris Samnee has had a long and fruitful career when it comes to drawing some of the biggest heroes and villains from Marvel Comics, DC Comics, and more. Samnee has drawn the likes of Thor: The Mighty Avenger, Captain America, Daredevil, The Rocketeer, Batman, and Superman to name a few. While never creating an official adaptation of One Piece himself, Samnee has fallen in love the franchise and wanted to share his take on the Straw Hat Captain.

(Photo: Chris Samnee)

While we have seen some big anime and comic book crossovers in the past, such as the Avengers taking on the Titans from Attack on Titan and My Hero Academia's All Might teaming up with Deadpool, the Straw Hat Pirates have yet to encounter anyone from the Marvel and/or DC universes. With the final arc currently playing out in the pages of One Piece's manga, it will be interesting to see if Luffy and friends are eventually given the opportunity to explore the multiverse themselves before the series concludes.

What do you think of Chris Samnee's take on Luffy? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.

