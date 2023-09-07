Netflix's One Piece Producers Share Hopeful Season 2 Update

Netflix's One Piece is already looking to season two as scripts are done ahead of the hopeful renewal.

One Piece is a bonafide hit. The franchise has been around for decades, and of course, the Straw Hat crew is known the world over. Monkey D. Luffy is now winning over new fans with Netflix's help as the streaming service has launched his live-action debut. This new take on One Piece has become an instant hit at Netflix, and according to a new interview, it seems the show's team is looking ahead to season two already.

The update comes from Tomorrow Studios as the production home brought One Piece to Netflix. Speaking with Variety, CEO Marty Adelstein addressed the future of One Piece, and it was there he admitted work on season two was already banked.

"We've got scripts ready," Adelstein revealed. The president of Tomorrow Studios also chimed in on the topic as Becky Clements said new episodes could be live in a year's time depending on the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

"Realistically, hopefully, a year away, if we move very quickly, and that is a possibility," Clements shared. "Somewhere between a year and 18 months, we could be ready for air."

Of course, fans of One Piece are thrilled to hear this update. The hit franchise enjoyed a humble start under creator Eiichiro Oda in the '90s, and it has gone on to become a genuine phenomenon. With its manga outselling giants like Batman, One Piece is still wowing readers new and old to this day. In recent years, Oda began looking for partners to adapt One Piece for live-action, and the folks at Tomorrow Studios shared his vision. The series creator also supervised every aspect of Netflix's live-action adaptation, and many fans credit his input for helping the show succeed.

With a certified fresh rating, Netflix's One Piece is a clear hit, and it has proven its success to Netflix. Its opening weekend put One Piece at the top of streaming charts globally as over 90 countries ranked the show. The live-action anime even beat out a viewership record by Stranger Things and Wednesday by ranking in first place in 86 countries. So hopefully, Netflix will be quick to okay the show for season two once it can.

