Sanji of Netflix's One Piece Hosts a Cooking Challenge

Each of the actors who brought the Straw Hat Pirates to life in Netflix's One Piece clearly had a vast love for the source material. Inaki Godoy visited Eiichiro Oda following his time as Monkey D. Luffy, Emily Rudd had gone to extreme lengths to make sure she got the part of Nami, and Taz Skylar trained in a number of different ways to become the Straw Hats' chef, Sanji. Now, to show off his skills in the kitchen, Skylar has assembled his fellow Straw Hat Pirates to test out his cooking.

Sanji might be a master chef in the world of the Grand Line, but the Straw Hat cook is also one of the most devastating warriors when it comes to unleashing powerful kicks. The chef originally learned his cooking skills thanks to the cook Zeff, who was initially a pirate but decided to spend his time in the kitchen. As was seen in the first season of Netflix's One Piece, Sanji went from cooking at the restaurant Baratie to becoming one of Luffy's most trusted allies. While Sanji has strong relationships with each of the Straw Hats, his eternal rivalry with Zoro still burns bright in both the manga and the anime to this day.

Sanji's Cooking Challenge

Before becoming a part of Netflix's Straw Hat crew, Taz Skylar had roles in series such as The Lazarus Project, The Deal, and more. While One Piece has yet to be confirmed for a second season, the Netflix series has been able to shatter expectations with both its ratings and its content. It might be some time before we hear of the Straw Hats' return thanks to the SAG and WAG strikes, but a renewal definitely is still a part of the conversation.

In One Piece's anime and manga, Sanji is continuing to travel with Monkey D. Luffy and company, recently defeating Queen of the Beast Pirates. In the final saga, Sanji has been witness to the discovery of Dr. Vegapunk and is aiming to make sure that Luffy, and his own, dream comes true.

Do you think Taz Skylar did the part of Sanji justice? Would you eat at a One Piece themed restaurant? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.