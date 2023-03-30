One Piece Unleashes Shanks' Most Devastating Attack Yet

One Piece's final saga is playing out on the pages of creator Eiichiro Oda's manga masterpiece, and with this last storyline, the mangaka is bringing back some major characters to the world of the Grand Line. Red-Haired Shanks has remained in the background of the shonen franchise for quite a few years, with the swashbuckler making an appearance in the recent One Piece: Film Red movie, he has yet to come face-to-face with Monkey D. Luffy. Now, Shanks has met another member of the Worst Generation and shows off his most powerful attack to date.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece's manga, Chapter 1079, be forewarned that we'll be diving into spoiler territory. In a previous chapter of Eiichiro Oda's manga, we learned that Kid had in fact lost his arm during a confrontation with one of Shanks' men, meaning that the Worst Generation member had a bone to pick with the Red-Haired Pirates. When the two crews come across one another, Kid isn't looking to let Shanks and company leave without a fight and transforms his mechanical arm into quite the cannon as he unleashes a payload that does some serious damage to Shanks' ship.

Shanks' Divine Departure

The fight featuring Shanks and Kid takes place in the blink of an eye as Luffy's former mentor unleashes his most powerful attack, Divine Departure. The sword slice is able to take down not only Kid but Killer as well, with the two swashbucklers fresh off their fight from the War for Wano. Shanks's crew then unleashes an attack of their own, completely destroying Kid's ship and leaving his crew to sink into the ocean.

At present, One Piece hasn't revealed whether Shanks is being powered by any Devil Fruit. This means that there is a very good chance that the Red-Haired pirate has been able to transform himself into a weapon of destruction based on his own physical power alone. In the final moments of the latest chapter, it isn't revealed whether Kid and/or Killer were able to survive this assault, though it might cause some serious problems for Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates in the future.

Do you think Luffy and his Gear Fifth will be a match for Shanks if the two do battle? Do you think that Kid and Killer survived the assault? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.