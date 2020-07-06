One Piece Fans Loved Nami and Robin's Bathhouse Scene in Latest Episode

One Piece fans might have celebrated Nami's birthday recently, but they certainly didn't expect they would be getting a gift with a surprise (and dripping with fan service) bathhouse scene with Nami and Robin in the latest episode of the series. Now that the anime has officially returned from its COVID-19 hiatus and is now making its way through Act 2 of the Wano Country arc, the latest episode of the series took time to expand the world of Wano a bit more by introducing a mixed bathhouse along with a more vulnerable look at Nami and Robin.

It's been no secret that both Nami and Robin went through some huge changes after the series' famous timeskip, and scenes like this capitalize on their current looks. But with Oda's injected humor that they are being leered at constantly by the men also in the bath (and Shinobu taking all of the attention), it's a moment that's not just about fan service. Especially because we got some key information here!

But then again, this information is not entirely what One Piece fans were focusing on with this scene! Read on to see what fans are saying about Nami and Robin's bathhouse scene in the latest episode, and let us know what you think! Was it just another example of Nami fan service that we get with almost every arc? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!