One Piece Fans Loved Nami and Robin's Bathhouse Scene in Latest Episode
One Piece fans might have celebrated Nami's birthday recently, but they certainly didn't expect they would be getting a gift with a surprise (and dripping with fan service) bathhouse scene with Nami and Robin in the latest episode of the series. Now that the anime has officially returned from its COVID-19 hiatus and is now making its way through Act 2 of the Wano Country arc, the latest episode of the series took time to expand the world of Wano a bit more by introducing a mixed bathhouse along with a more vulnerable look at Nami and Robin.
It's been no secret that both Nami and Robin went through some huge changes after the series' famous timeskip, and scenes like this capitalize on their current looks. But with Oda's injected humor that they are being leered at constantly by the men also in the bath (and Shinobu taking all of the attention), it's a moment that's not just about fan service. Especially because we got some key information here!
But then again, this information is not entirely what One Piece fans were focusing on with this scene! Read on to see what fans are saying about Nami and Robin's bathhouse scene in the latest episode, and let us know what you think! Was it just another example of Nami fan service that we get with almost every arc? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
What Else Do You Need?
why would i like boys when nami and robin exist pic.twitter.com/donTg2T22w— 𝙬𝙮𝙣𝙘𝙮 💮1️⃣2️⃣ (@roronoawyncy) July 5, 2020
A Legendary Image
What an image. Nami and Robin two legendary figures. #OnePiece pic.twitter.com/yylzeZwQdi— Monkey D. Luffy (@StrawHatShounen) July 5, 2020
Eye Opening
Nami and Nico Robin at the bathhouse. 😳 #OnePiece episode 931 pic.twitter.com/rQMLcrpUZz— Robert (@DemiFiendRSA) July 5, 2020
It Was Plenty Funny Too!
One piece Ep.931
Oh my they are in the hot springs.
Nami reaction is funny she can't believe it mixed bath.
The Males feel so excited see them in the hot springs.Even there faces are was hilarious.July 5, 2020
We Were All Basically Sanji...
One Piece episode 931... Nami and Robin got me all pic.twitter.com/DvqJAvPamR— Straw Hatter ✵ 𝓒𝓪𝓻𝓵𝓸𝓼 (@CbNmbr1Hashira) July 5, 2020
That Iconic Nami Look Though
When Nami gives people this look 😫😫😫😫😫😫😫😫😫😫💦💦🥵🥵🥵 #OnePiece pic.twitter.com/F43fUQcBrC— B wizzle45 (@Namisservant) July 5, 2020
Time Well Spent
I was bored so I stitched together these shots of my girl Nami from the latest One Piece episode 🧡 pic.twitter.com/TJcDYq6wqj— STICKER (@StickerTricker) July 5, 2020
Remember to Wash Your Hands!
This gon be me every time Nami and Robin are on screen during the bathhouse scenes pic.twitter.com/lQV18cItg8— torao (@laws_drip) June 28, 2020
