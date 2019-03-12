‘One Piece’ Shares Alternate Straw Hat Crew Post-Timeskip Designs

One Piece likes to switch up styles for its heroes, but there are some things that don’t change. When the anime got started, fans met up with Monkey D. Luffy for the first time, but he got a major makeover when the anime hit a timeskip.

Now, an alternate design for the hero’s later look has resurfaced, and fans are weighing in on the what-if look.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Twitter, the team at The One Piece Podcast hit up fans with the designs. The artwork is making a comeback in light of the upcoming One Piece film this summer, and you can get a look at the work below:

We talked about Oda’s alternate designs for the timeskip versions of the Strawhats with @ProZD. This is what they COULD have looked like: pic.twitter.com/6B6gWbSoLf — The One Piece Podcast 🐘 (@OnePiecePodcast) March 11, 2019

For Luffy, the character is channeling some major Gol D. Rogers vibes with his pirate coat. Donning his iconic straw hat, this look sees Luffy keep his cropped pants and sandals, but his top is plenty different.

As for Zoro, the swordsman has a more streamlined look, but his chest is bared as expected. Usopp seems to have one of the most altered designs as his ornate hat and cloak weren’t carried into the anime, but his bushy hair wasn’t left behind.

As for Nami, the heroine looks much the same, but there are alternate designs showing off the hairstyles she could’ve used. The same goes for Nico Robin as the archaeologist seems to have considered a bob at one point.

Tony Tony Chopper was given some radically different costumes to test, but he settled upon a simpler get-up in the end. The same goes for Franky who did consider going bald for a post-timeskip look, but Sanji never dreamed of such a thing. All of the chef’s alternate designs feature shaggy hair with each one varying by level of charm.

So, do you prefer any of these designs or…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!