Netflix's One Piece Executive Shares Their Goals For the Adaptation

One of the most anticipated live-action anime adaptations coming down the pike is One Piece, the Netflix production that has already announced plenty of actors that will be taking on the roles of both the Straw Hat Pirates and their adversaries. With creator Eiichiro Oda acting as Executive Producer, many fans have taken this as a great sign that the series will stay true to the original events. Now, Netflix's Director of Original Series, Ted Biaselli, spilled the beans on the goals for the upcoming adaptation in a recent interview.

Biaselli, in speaking with the podcast "Gayest Episode Ever", noted that he had worked on such Netflix adaptations as Lost in Space, Umbrella Academy, and Lemony Snicket. In discussing One Piece, the Netflix executive broke down how he was approaching the One Piece adaptation:

"The pressure of live-action anime has always been a disaster, and I do not want that on my record. I want to be the guy that understands what they're making and the intention behind the source material and how we translate that. Rather than creating a shot-for-shot recreation or taking the IP and throwing everything else away, there is a middle ground in understanding the truth behind all the source material and then figuring out how that makes sense in a live-action cinematic approach."

Biaseeli also expanded on the time required to adapt One Piece:

"I've been working on One Piece for four years and as far as I'm concerned, it's not about how fast you can get it on. My little mantra is 'get it right before right now' and it takes a while and that's ok. We're working directly with Eiichiro Oda and he has a vision. He's also never worked in television so it's a give and take of what works in live-action and what doesn't work in live-action. Sometimes he tells us, 'You guys are missing the point. That's NOT what this scene is about. THIS is what this scene is about and we all go 'OOOOk".

You can watch the brief segment from the new podcast episode below:

