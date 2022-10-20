One Piece: Jamie Lee Curtis Address Netflix Fan-Cast

One Piece is living the high life these days all thanks to the manga, and of course, the anime has fans tuning in weekly for its Wano Country saga. While the manga toes into its final act, the franchise is thriving with upcoming games like One Piece Odyssey, but its biggest project behind the scenes belongs to Netflix. The streaming service is making a live-action adaptation of One Piece, and now, Jamie Lee Curtis is addressing the Internet's fan cast for her.

Recently, Caja de Películas spoke with Curtis in light of the next Halloween film, and it was there the star brought up One Piece. The conversation was piqued after Curtis was given a plush of Tony Tony Chopper, and she said her daughter Ruby wants the actress to play Kureha in Netflix's live-action series.

Will It Happen?

Of course, Netflix's first season has not even gone live yet, and One Piece is keeping its first look close to the chest for now. However, the interview did let Curtis know how much netizens want the actress to join One Piece. When told about the fan cast, Curtis was shocked as you can see here, and she says she'll have to see how season one fares before making a decision.

READ MORE: One Piece Was the Biggest Inspiration for Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Says Producer | Dragon Ball and One Piece Secure a Big Box Office Record for Toei Animation

For those curious about Netflix's adaptation, the project has entered post-production following a long shoot in South Africa. Netflix built a fleet of ships and invested in practical props in hopes of doing Eiichiro Oda's story justice, after all. The creator even managed to visit the set during a brief vacation over the summer, so of course, fans are eager to see what One Piece has in store for them.

At this time, there is no set release window for One Piece at Netflix. If you want to catch up on the anime, it is streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu with help from a simulcast. And as for the manga, you can find the series on Manga Plus or the Shonen Jump app.

What do you think about Curtis' fan-cast in One Piece? Would you like to see the star join Netflix's show? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.