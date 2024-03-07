One Piece Star Inaki Godoy Is Ready to Play Luffy for "Years"

When it comes to One Piece, the series is on a high. Monkey D. Luffy has been sailing the seas for decades now, and he reached new heights in the past year. From the anime's epic renaissance to Netflix's live-action debut, One Piece is doing just fine. And in a recent interview, actor Inaki Godoy admitted he's good to play Luffy for years to come.

The update comes from Teen Vogue as the publication spoke with Godoy in a post-One Piece world. It was there the Mexican actor admitted he'd be happy to do nothing but portray Luffy for years down the line.

"I can do One Piece for many years and I can be happy, and I don't need to do a million things," Godoy revealed. However, the star did go on to confess there is one role he's dying to explore. Godoy would like a shot to step into the shoes of someone totally opposite of Luffy and more like Marshall D. Teach.

"[I'd like to play] someone who is horrible and who loves being horrible," Godoy shared. So hopefully, the One Piece star will get that chance before long.

For now, fans are eager to see what Godoy is going to bring to Luffy moving forward. Netflix's One Piece was an unmitigated hit upon its release. Despite wariness from fans, the show's first season was met with praise, and Netflix was quick to order a second season. At this point, no release window for One Piece's next season. But if we are lucky, Netflix will have new content to showoff by the end of 2025!

Want to know more about One Piece? The hit anime is streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu as well as Netflix. As for the manga, One Piece is ongoing, and new chapters are released weekly on Manga Plus. So for more info on One Piece, you can read its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

