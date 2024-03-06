One Piece Is "Devastatingly" Bad at One Thing, Says Animator

When it comes to One Piece, the series has nothing to prove. The story has been around for decades, and in that time creator Eiichiro Oda has crafted a thrilling masterpiece. In the past year, the One Piece anime has had a special surge as Toei Animation's team has been bringing its top game. But according to one staffer, One Piece is still "devastatingly" bad in terms of sound design.

The confession comes from social media as animator Sota Shigetsugu addressed the issue. Known as Hone Hone to many fans, the animator made waves with One Piece fans last year for their work in the Wano Country saga. So when Shigetsugu touched upon a One Piece flaw, fans listened.

"The sound in One Piece is devastatingly bad, so I hope something is done about it as soon as possible... This episode was really sad because of the difference between the overwhelming animation and the terrible sound," the animator wrote.

Sadly, this complaint is not new to One Piece. In the past decade, there has been a rise in complaints regarding the anime's sound. It has become more noticeable as of late given One Piece's boost in animation quality. There is a clear disparity between the visuals of One Piece and its sound. Now, it seems staffers attached to One Piece are echoing the critiques fans have had for years. So hopefully, Toei Animation is able to address the situation as the anime dives into its Egghead Island arc.

If you are not caught up with the One Piece anime, don't fret! The show is streaming everywhere from Hulu to Crunchyroll and Netflix. So for more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of One Piece below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

