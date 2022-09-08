Netflix's One Piece Star Signs Off in Letter As Season One Wraps Filming

One Piece's manga is beginning its Final Arc within its manga, as the Straw Hat Pirates lick their wounds following the War For Wano Arc. With the anime adaptation playing catch-up as fans await the animated take on Luffy's Gear Fifth, the Grand Line is preparing to hit Netflix in a brand new way. Filming has wrapped on One Piece's live-action adaptation, with the young actor playing Monkey D. Luffy leaving a heartfelt letter for fans as season one's production comes to an end.

Iñaki Godoy was chosen to be the live-action captain of the Straw Hat Pirates, joining a cavalcade of young actors that will be joining him aboard the Going Merry for the adaptation of One Piece's earliest stories. Other confirmed actors that are joining Godoy include Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji, Morgan Davies as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Alvida, Aidan Scott as play Helmeppo, Jeff Ward as Buggy, McKinley Belcher III as Arlong, Vincent Regan as Garp, Peter Gadiot as Shanks, and Jean Henry as Fullbody.

Godoy took to his Official Instagram Account to leave some appreciative words about his time filming as a part of Netflix's live-action One Piece series, which has kept its release date close to its chest:

Here's what Godoy had to say following him leaving the set of Netflix's One Piece adaptation:

"There's a lot people I want to thank. First, my family. Thank you for supporting my dreams, I love you. Second, the cast, crew and everyone involved in this project. You are all so kind and passionate, we are an amazing team. Third, Mr Oda; for creating such a beautiful world. Finally, I want to thank Luffy. Thank you for making me embrace the joy and wonder around me, you remind what it means to be human every time I'm with you. You inspire me, and you taught me so much. I love you Luffy. I will never forget this experience. Can't wait for all of you to see it."

