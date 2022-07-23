Netflix's One Piece Cast and Staff Shares Special Message for Manga's 25th Anniversary

One Piece is currently gearing up for its live-action series debut with Netflix, and the cast and staff behind the series have shared a special message to help congratulate series creator Eiichiro Oda on the manga's milestone 25th Anniversary! Oda first launched the manga with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back in 1997, and thus the franchise is going all out this Summer with not only the return of the manga for its final saga, but a brand new feature film hitting theaters later this year, and a new live-action series adaptation with Netflix. This is really only scratching the surface of what's to come.

As part of the special One Piece Day grand celebration for the franchise now streaming for fans across the world, showrunners Matt Owens and Steve Maeda, and the actress behind the series' version of Nami, Emily Eudd, shared a special message during the livestream in which they congratulated Eiichiro Oda on 25 years of the series. Quickly talking about favorite characters, moments, and more from the series' over such a long time, it's another clue into how this new live-action project will be shaking out. Check out the special message below:

Congratulations on 25 years Oda-Sensei! pic.twitter.com/Hd1vy0nKwE — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) July 23, 2022

Unfortunately, Netflix has yet to set a release date or window for their new One Piece live-action series as of this writing. Original series creator Eiichiro Oda has been involved with the production while Steven Maeda serves as showrunner, producer, and writer and Matt Owens serves as executive producer. The main cast for Netflix's new One Piece series includes the likes of Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji, Morgan Davies as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Alvida, Aidan Scott as play Helmeppo, Jeff Ward as Buggy, McKinley Belcher III as Arlong, Vincent Regan as Garp, Peter Gadiot as Shanks, Jean Henry as Fullbody, Steven Ward as Dracule Mihawk, Chioma Umeala as Nojiko, Craig Fairbrass as Chef Zeff, Celeste Zoots as Kaya, Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan, Alexander Mantis as Klahadore, and Colton Osorio as Young Luffy.

